Alpine Housing Development Corporation standalone net profit declines 64.71% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 22.77% to Rs 7.97 croreNet profit of Alpine Housing Development Corporation declined 64.71% to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 22.77% to Rs 7.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 10.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 5.43% to Rs 2.96 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 2.28% to Rs 30.96 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 30.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales7.9710.32 -23 30.9630.27 2 OPM %16.819.98 -22.6420.78 - PBDT0.631.07 -41 4.574.44 3 PBT0.430.86 -50 3.773.73 1 NP0.361.02 -65 2.963.13 -5
