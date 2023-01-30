Alufluoride consolidated net profit rises 149.74% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 31.80% to Rs 38.01 crore

Net profit of Alufluoride rose 149.74% to Rs 4.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 31.80% to Rs 38.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 28.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.38.0128.8424.4416.548.944.246.882.604.721.89

