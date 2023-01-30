JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Indergiri Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.28 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Alufluoride consolidated net profit rises 149.74% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 31.80% to Rs 38.01 crore

Net profit of Alufluoride rose 149.74% to Rs 4.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 31.80% to Rs 38.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 28.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales38.0128.84 32 OPM %24.4416.54 -PBDT8.944.24 111 PBT6.882.60 165 NP4.721.89 150

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Mon, January 30 2023. 14:27 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU