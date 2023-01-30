Alufluoride consolidated net profit rises 149.74% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 31.80% to Rs 38.01 croreNet profit of Alufluoride rose 149.74% to Rs 4.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 31.80% to Rs 38.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 28.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales38.0128.84 32 OPM %24.4416.54 -PBDT8.944.24 111 PBT6.882.60 165 NP4.721.89 150
