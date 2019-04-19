JUST IN
Turnover in F&O segment soars
Business Standard

Amal standalone net profit rises 63.94% in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 23.47% to Rs 10.89 crore

Net profit of Amal rose 63.94% to Rs 3.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 23.47% to Rs 10.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 8.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 20.10% to Rs 7.75 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 9.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 3.89% to Rs 32.87 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 31.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales10.898.82 23 32.8731.64 4 OPM %43.0730.27 -37.5138.62 - PBDT4.292.18 97 10.5210.08 4 PBT4.082.08 96 9.989.70 3 NP3.412.08 64 7.759.70 -20

