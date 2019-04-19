Amal standalone net profit rises 63.94% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 23.47% to Rs 10.89 crore

Net profit of rose 63.94% to Rs 3.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 23.47% to Rs 10.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 8.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 20.10% to Rs 7.75 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 9.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 3.89% to Rs 32.87 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 31.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

10.898.8232.8731.6443.0730.2737.5138.624.292.1810.5210.084.082.089.989.703.412.087.759.70

