Amani Trading & Exports standalone net profit declines 75.00% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Amani Trading & Exports reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Amani Trading & Exports reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2018 quarter
Ikea to invest Rs 5,000 crore in UP
Inter-state agri trading via eNAM in 8 states so far: Govt
Karnataka to set up e-NAM in two mandis
-
Sales reported at Rs 1.02 croreNet profit of Amani Trading & Exports declined 75.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales reported to Rs 1.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2018. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales1.020 0 OPM %-1.960 -PBDT0.010.04 -75 PBT0.010.04 -75 NP0.010.04 -75
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU