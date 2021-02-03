Amara Raja Batteries Ltd gains for third straight session

Amara Raja Batteries Ltd is quoting at Rs 953.7, up 1.36% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 22.76% in last one year as compared to a 23.82% jump in NIFTY and a 33.5% jump in the Nifty Auto index.

Amara Raja Batteries Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 953.7, up 1.36% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.26% on the day, quoting at 14832.75. The Sensex is at 50422.04, up 1.25%. Amara Raja Batteries Ltd has slipped around 1.25% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Amara Raja Batteries Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 14.83% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10638.6, up 1.66% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.08 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 8.95 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 960.1, up 1.88% on the day. Amara Raja Batteries Ltd is up 22.76% in last one year as compared to a 23.82% jump in NIFTY and a 33.5% jump in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 28.43 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

