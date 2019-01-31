Amarnath Securities standalone net profit declines 72.22% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales decline 62.96% to Rs 0.10 croreNet profit of Amarnath Securities declined 72.22% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 62.96% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.100.27 -63 OPM %70.0085.19 -PBDT0.070.23 -70 PBT0.070.23 -70 NP0.050.18 -72
