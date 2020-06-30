JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Standard Capital Markets reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Amba Enterprises standalone net profit declines 34.78% in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 47.04% to Rs 11.90 crore

Net profit of Amba Enterprises declined 34.78% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 47.04% to Rs 11.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 22.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 22.52% to Rs 1.36 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 13.36% to Rs 100.72 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 88.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales11.9022.47 -47 100.7288.85 13 OPM %5.292.76 -2.402.22 - PBDT0.570.70 -19 2.261.77 28 PBT0.430.63 -32 1.911.53 25 NP0.300.46 -35 1.361.11 23

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, June 30 2020. 19:18 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU