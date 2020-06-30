Amba Enterprises standalone net profit declines 34.78% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 47.04% to Rs 11.90 crore

Net profit of Amba Enterprises declined 34.78% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 47.04% to Rs 11.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 22.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 22.52% to Rs 1.36 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 13.36% to Rs 100.72 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 88.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

11.9022.47100.7288.855.292.762.402.220.570.702.261.770.430.631.911.530.300.461.361.11

