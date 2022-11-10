JUST IN
MRO-TEK Realty reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.72 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 89.30% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 17.08% to Rs 46.84 crore

Net profit of Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises declined 89.30% to Rs 1.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 9.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 17.08% to Rs 46.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 56.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales46.8456.49 -17 OPM %1.5817.45 -PBDT2.6611.62 -77 PBT2.0411.06 -82 NP1.029.53 -89

First Published: Thu, November 10 2022. 08:01 IST

