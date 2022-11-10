Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 89.30% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 17.08% to Rs 46.84 crore

Net profit of Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises declined 89.30% to Rs 1.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 9.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 17.08% to Rs 46.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 56.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.46.8456.491.5817.452.6611.622.0411.061.029.53

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)