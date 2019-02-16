Ambar Protein Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.21 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 24.14% to Rs 64.28 croreNet loss of Ambar Protein Industries reported to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net profit of Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 24.14% to Rs 64.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 51.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales64.2851.78 24 OPM %0.420.60 -PBDT-0.090.39 PL PBT-0.170.34 PL NP-0.210.25 PL
