Ambassador Intra Holdings standalone net profit rises 300.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 0.01 croreNet profit of Ambassador Intra Holdings rose 300.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2020. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.010 0 OPM %-200.000 -PBDT0.040.01 300 PBT0.040.01 300 NP0.040.01 300
