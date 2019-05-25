Amber Enterprises India standalone net profit rises 81.97% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 40.36% to Rs 971.28 crore

Net profit of rose 81.97% to Rs 61.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 33.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 40.36% to Rs 971.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 692.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 49.25% to Rs 92.52 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 61.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 13.80% to Rs 2188.40 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1923.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

