Ambika Cotton Mills standalone net profit declines 16.79% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 3.36% to Rs 153.77 crore

Net profit of declined 16.79% to Rs 13.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 16.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 3.36% to Rs 153.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 159.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 3.46% to Rs 63.18 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 61.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 12.17% to Rs 655.60 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 584.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

