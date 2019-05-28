JUST IN
Nikki Global Finance standalone net profit declines 52.38% in the March 2019 quarter
Ambika Cotton Mills standalone net profit declines 16.79% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 3.36% to Rs 153.77 crore

Net profit of Ambika Cotton Mills declined 16.79% to Rs 13.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 16.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 3.36% to Rs 153.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 159.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 3.46% to Rs 63.18 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 61.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 12.17% to Rs 655.60 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 584.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales153.77159.12 -3 655.60584.47 12 OPM %17.6818.38 -18.8719.20 - PBDT25.0427.53 -9 115.68108.49 7 PBT18.0420.07 -10 86.8379.62 9 NP13.3316.02 -17 63.1861.07 3

