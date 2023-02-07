Ambuja Cements consolidated net profit rises 49.46% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 3.69% to Rs 7906.74 crore

Net profit of Ambuja Cements rose 49.46% to Rs 434.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 290.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 3.69% to Rs 7906.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 7625.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.

For the full year,net profit declined 30.28% to Rs 1938.46 crore in the year ended December 2022 as against Rs 2780.38 crore during the previous year ended December 2021. Sales rose 6.96% to Rs 30982.83 crore in the year ended December 2022 as against Rs 28965.46 crore during the previous year ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Dec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales7906.747625.28 4 30982.8328965.46 7 OPM %12.7514.80 -12.5321.44 - PBDT1101.261179.13 -7 4204.856437.41 -35 PBT763.87848.79 -10 2912.515284.92 -45 NP434.41290.65 49 1938.462780.38 -30

