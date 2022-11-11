Amco India standalone net profit declines 76.69% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 5.11% to Rs 44.88 crore

Net profit of Amco India declined 76.69% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 5.11% to Rs 44.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 42.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.44.8842.701.585.130.742.130.451.840.311.33

