Amco India standalone net profit declines 76.69% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Amco India standalone net profit rises 108.51% in the March 2022 quarter
Hindalco unit Novelis to build $2.5 bln low-carbon aluminum recycling, rolling plant
Novelis to build low-carbon recycling and rolling plant in Alabama
PG Foils reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.42 crore in the March 2022 quarter
Century Extrusions standalone net profit rises 124.51% in the June 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 5.11% to Rs 44.88 croreNet profit of Amco India declined 76.69% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 5.11% to Rs 44.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 42.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales44.8842.70 5 OPM %1.585.13 -PBDT0.742.13 -65 PBT0.451.84 -76 NP0.311.33 -77
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU