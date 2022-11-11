Amco India standalone net profit declines 76.69% in the September 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 5.11% to Rs 44.88 crore

Net profit of Amco India declined 76.69% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 5.11% to Rs 44.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 42.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales44.8842.70 5 OPM %1.585.13 -PBDT0.742.13 -65 PBT0.451.84 -76 NP0.311.33 -77

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 08:38 IST

