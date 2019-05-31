AMD Industries standalone net profit rises 25.26% in the March 2019 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 4.31% to Rs 45.77 crore

Net profit of AMD Industries rose 25.26% to Rs 3.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 4.31% to Rs 45.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 43.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.23 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 7.34% to Rs 155.72 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 145.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales45.7743.88 4 155.72145.07 7 OPM %15.147.57 -9.629.12 - PBDT6.773.83 77 9.938.07 23 PBT4.001.03 288 -0.39-2.15 82 NP3.672.93 25 0.23-0.74 LP

