Amin Tannery reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 41.22% to Rs 9.25 crore

Net Loss of Amin Tannery reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 41.22% to Rs 9.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 28.57% to Rs 0.10 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 13.28% to Rs 32.27 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 37.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

9.256.5532.2737.215.418.249.369.860.290.231.481.94-0.05-0.240.170.27-0.06-0.230.100.14

