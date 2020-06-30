Amines & Plasticizers consolidated net profit declines 2.59% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 23.67% to Rs 100.19 crore

Net profit of Amines & Plasticizers declined 2.59% to Rs 6.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 23.67% to Rs 100.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 131.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 49.73% to Rs 24.60 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 16.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 12.29% to Rs 399.15 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 455.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

100.19131.26399.15455.0612.149.1210.447.4411.4610.3736.3728.4710.659.8433.4025.786.016.1724.6016.43

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)