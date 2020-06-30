JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Rose Merc. standalone net profit rises 42.86% in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Amines & Plasticizers consolidated net profit declines 2.59% in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 23.67% to Rs 100.19 crore

Net profit of Amines & Plasticizers declined 2.59% to Rs 6.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 23.67% to Rs 100.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 131.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 49.73% to Rs 24.60 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 16.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 12.29% to Rs 399.15 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 455.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales100.19131.26 -24 399.15455.06 -12 OPM %12.149.12 -10.447.44 - PBDT11.4610.37 11 36.3728.47 28 PBT10.659.84 8 33.4025.78 30 NP6.016.17 -3 24.6016.43 50

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, June 30 2020. 08:48 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU