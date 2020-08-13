Amines & Plasticizers consolidated net profit rises 28.28% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 29.47% to Rs 75.82 croreNet profit of Amines & Plasticizers rose 28.28% to Rs 7.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 5.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 29.47% to Rs 75.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 107.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales75.82107.50 -29 OPM %17.298.87 -PBDT11.237.57 48 PBT10.196.84 49 NP7.625.94 28
