Amines & Plasticizers consolidated net profit rises 28.28% in the June 2020 quarter

Net profit of Amines & Plasticizers rose 28.28% to Rs 7.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 5.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 29.47% to Rs 75.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 107.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.

