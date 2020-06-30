Amines & Plasticizers standalone net profit declines 15.78% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 23.67% to Rs 100.19 crore

Net profit of Amines & Plasticizers declined 15.78% to Rs 5.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 23.67% to Rs 100.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 131.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 43.17% to Rs 24.74 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 17.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 12.29% to Rs 399.15 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 455.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

