Amines & Plasticizers standalone net profit declines 15.78% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 23.67% to Rs 100.19 croreNet profit of Amines & Plasticizers declined 15.78% to Rs 5.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 23.67% to Rs 100.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 131.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 43.17% to Rs 24.74 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 17.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 12.29% to Rs 399.15 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 455.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales100.19131.26 -24 399.15455.06 -12 OPM %12.199.14 -10.477.45 - PBDT10.8510.61 2 36.5029.32 24 PBT10.0410.08 0 33.5326.63 26 NP5.396.40 -16 24.7417.28 43
