Abbott India Q2 PAT jumps 38% YoY to Rs 266 cr
Amit Securities consolidated net profit declines 75.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 70.00% to Rs 0.68 crore

Net profit of Amit Securities declined 75.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 70.00% to Rs 0.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.680.40 70 OPM %-4.410 -PBDT0.010.05 -80 PBT0.010.05 -80 NP0.030.12 -75

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 10:27 IST

