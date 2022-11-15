Amit Securities consolidated net profit declines 75.00% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
SMC Global Securities consolidated net profit declines 42.78% in the September 2022 quarter
Summit Securities consolidated net profit declines 64.29% in the September 2022 quarter
Oasis Securities standalone net profit declines 65.56% in the September 2022 quarter
SKP Securities standalone net profit declines 27.43% in the September 2022 quarter
Peeti Securities standalone net profit declines 35.00% in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 70.00% to Rs 0.68 croreNet profit of Amit Securities declined 75.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 70.00% to Rs 0.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.680.40 70 OPM %-4.410 -PBDT0.010.05 -80 PBT0.010.05 -80 NP0.030.12 -75
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU