Amit Securities consolidated net profit declines 75.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 70.00% to Rs 0.68 crore

Net profit of Amit Securities declined 75.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 70.00% to Rs 0.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.0.680.40-4.4100.010.050.010.050.030.12

