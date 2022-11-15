Amit Spinning Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.55 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 36.35% to Rs 11.24 crore

Net loss of Amit Spinning Industries reported to Rs 3.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 1.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 36.35% to Rs 11.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 17.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.11.2417.66-18.9514.38-3.071.97-3.551.54-3.551.54

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)