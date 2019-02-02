Amradeep Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales reported at Rs 0.54 croreNet profit of Amradeep Industries reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2018. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales reported to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2018. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.540 0 OPM %9.260 -PBDT0.050 0 PBT0.050 0 NP0.040 0
