Amrapali Industries standalone net profit declines 96.83% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 41.37% to Rs 3905.68 croreNet profit of Amrapali Industries declined 96.83% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 7.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 41.37% to Rs 3905.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 2762.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales3905.682762.80 41 OPM %-0.150.17 -PBDT0.888.06 -89 PBT0.327.56 -96 NP0.247.56 -97
