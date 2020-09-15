Amrapali Industries standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 89.05% to Rs 596.85 crore

Net profit of Amrapali Industries rose 100.00% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 89.05% to Rs 596.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 5450.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.596.855450.470.21-0.020.630.480.220.020.120.06

