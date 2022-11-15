Amrapali Industries standalone net profit rises 37.50% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 1.11% to Rs 10986.80 crore

Net profit of Amrapali Industries rose 37.50% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 1.11% to Rs 10986.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 11109.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.10986.8011109.920.010.010.810.730.390.310.330.24

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)