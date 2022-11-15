Amrapali Industries standalone net profit rises 37.50% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 1.11% to Rs 10986.80 croreNet profit of Amrapali Industries rose 37.50% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 1.11% to Rs 10986.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 11109.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales10986.8011109.92 -1 OPM %0.010.01 -PBDT0.810.73 11 PBT0.390.31 26 NP0.330.24 38
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU