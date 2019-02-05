JUST IN
Amrit Corp standalone net profit declines 47.71% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 25.55% to Rs 16.56 crore

Net profit of Amrit Corp declined 47.71% to Rs 4.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 7.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 25.55% to Rs 16.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 13.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales16.5613.19 26 OPM %7.370.53 -PBDT5.8511.03 -47 PBT5.4310.63 -49 NP4.117.86 -48

First Published: Tue, February 05 2019. 16:32 IST

