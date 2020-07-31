AMS Polymers standalone net profit declines 66.67% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 8.91% to Rs 6.48 crore

Net profit of AMS Polymers declined 66.67% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 8.91% to Rs 6.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 16.67% to Rs 0.07 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 20.05% to Rs 28.38 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 23.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

6.485.9528.3823.641.850.341.200.760.060.010.130.0500.010.070.050.010.030.070.06

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)