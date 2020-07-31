AMS Polymers standalone net profit declines 66.67% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 8.91% to Rs 6.48 croreNet profit of AMS Polymers declined 66.67% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 8.91% to Rs 6.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 16.67% to Rs 0.07 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 20.05% to Rs 28.38 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 23.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales6.485.95 9 28.3823.64 20 OPM %1.850.34 -1.200.76 - PBDT0.060.01 500 0.130.05 160 PBT00.01 -100 0.070.05 40 NP0.010.03 -67 0.070.06 17
