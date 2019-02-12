Amsons Apparels reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Amsons Apparels reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the June 2018 quarter
Haria Apparels standalone net profit declines 65.00% in the September 2018 quarter
S P Apparels consolidated net profit rises 57.72% in the September 2018 quarter
Radhagobind Commercial reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Transchem reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.16 crore in the September 2018 quarter
-
Reported sales nilNet profit of Amsons Apparels reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2018. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2017. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales00.35 -100 OPM %0-20.00 -PBDT0.020.01 100 PBT0.010 0 NP0.010 0
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU