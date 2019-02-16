JUST IN
Regency Trust reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Anant Raj consolidated net profit declines 5.31% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 16.05% to Rs 139.58 crore

Net profit of Anant Raj declined 5.31% to Rs 15.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 16.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 16.05% to Rs 139.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 120.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales139.58120.28 16 OPM %22.8028.67 -PBDT22.7428.08 -19 PBT16.1821.01 -23 NP15.6816.56 -5

