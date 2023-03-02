Anant Raj jumps as board to mull fund raising on 4th March

Anant Raj surged 2.92% to Rs 111.20 after the company announced that its board will meet on Saturday, 4 March 2023, to consider the fund raising proposal.

The company is planning to raise funds by way of issuance of listed/unlisted, secured/unsecured, convertible/non-convertible/redeemable/non- redeemable debt securities on private placement basis in one or more tranches/series.

Anant Raj is primarily engaged in development and construction of information and technology parks, data centers, hospitality projects, special economic zones, office complexes, shopping malls and residential projects primarly in the State of Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and the National Capital Region.

On consolidated basis, the company's net profit stood at Rs 45.63 crore in Q3 FY23, steeply higher from 11.82 crore in Q3 FY22. Net sales soared 173% year on year to Rs 265.78 crore in Q3 FY23.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)