JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Westlife Development consolidated net profit rises 7.85% in the March 2019 quarter
Business Standard

Andhra Bank reports standalone net loss of Rs 1233.61 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Total Operating Income rise 5.36% to Rs 4852.92 crore

Net Loss of Andhra Bank reported to Rs 1233.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 2535.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Total Operating Income rose 5.36% to Rs 4852.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 4605.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 2786.13 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 3412.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Total Operating Income rose 5.33% to Rs 18932.22 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 17974.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Total Operating Income4852.924605.87 5 18932.2217974.54 5 OPM %27.76-36.14 -41.0321.18 - PBDT-1223.61-4063.10 70 -2411.13-5460.81 56 PBT-1223.61-4063.10 70 -2411.13-5460.81 56 NP-1233.61-2535.82 51 -2786.13-3412.53 18

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, May 14 2019. 15:45 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU