Andhra Bank reports standalone net loss of Rs 434.10 crore in the September 2018 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 7.64% to Rs 4755.15 croreNet Loss of Andhra Bank reported to Rs 434.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against net loss of Rs 385.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Total Operating Income rose 7.64% to Rs 4755.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 4417.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Total Operating Income4755.154417.45 8 OPM %47.7144.26 -PBDT-264.10-373.11 29 PBT-264.10-373.11 29 NP-434.10-385.11 -13
