JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Triochem Products reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.15 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Business Standard

Andhra Bank reports standalone net loss of Rs 434.10 crore in the September 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Total Operating Income rise 7.64% to Rs 4755.15 crore

Net Loss of Andhra Bank reported to Rs 434.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against net loss of Rs 385.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Total Operating Income rose 7.64% to Rs 4755.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 4417.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Total Operating Income4755.154417.45 8 OPM %47.7144.26 -PBDT-264.10-373.11 29 PBT-264.10-373.11 29 NP-434.10-385.11 -13

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, November 05 2018. 10:12 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements