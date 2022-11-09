Andhra Petrochemicals reports standalone net loss of Rs 15.80 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 62.00% to Rs 92.20 crore

Net loss of Andhra Petrochemicals reported to Rs 15.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 86.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 62.00% to Rs 92.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 242.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.92.20242.65-20.4942.04-16.36104.18-20.08100.65-15.8086.49

