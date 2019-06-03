Angel Fibers reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.18 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 100.99% to Rs 75.15 croreNet loss of Angel Fibers reported to Rs 1.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 2.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 100.99% to Rs 75.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 37.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 87.59% to Rs 0.54 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 4.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 61.75% to Rs 132.68 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 82.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales75.1537.39 101 132.6882.03 62 OPM %10.098.16 -9.2812.74 - PBDT6.716.76 -1 13.0513.00 0 PBT-0.832.54 PL 1.364.60 -70 NP-1.182.28 PL 0.544.35 -88
