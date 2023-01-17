Angel One consolidated net profit rises 38.55% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Angel One consolidated net profit rises 59.14% in the September 2022 quarter
Angel One gains after Q2 PAT rises 59% YoY; board OKs dividend at Rs 9 per share
Angel One client base jumps 71.5% YoY in Oct
Angel One gains after client base climbs 61% YoY in December
Financials shares edge higher
-
Sales rise 20.28% to Rs 718.48 croreNet profit of Angel One rose 38.55% to Rs 227.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 164.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 20.28% to Rs 718.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 597.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales718.48597.32 20 OPM %40.9439.50 -PBDT309.88225.62 37 PBT301.89220.80 37 NP227.98164.55 39
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU