JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Suven Pharmaceuticals receives credit ratings from CRISIL

Ishaan Infrastructure & Shelters reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Angel One consolidated net profit rises 38.55% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 20.28% to Rs 718.48 crore

Net profit of Angel One rose 38.55% to Rs 227.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 164.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 20.28% to Rs 718.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 597.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales718.48597.32 20 OPM %40.9439.50 -PBDT309.88225.62 37 PBT301.89220.80 37 NP227.98164.55 39

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, January 17 2023. 07:44 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU