Angel One consolidated net profit rises 38.55% in the December 2022 quarter

Net profit of Angel One rose 38.55% to Rs 227.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 164.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 20.28% to Rs 718.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 597.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.

