Anglo-French Drugs & Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.53 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 50.82% to Rs 22.56 croreNet loss of Anglo-French Drugs & Industries reported to Rs 1.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 2.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 50.82% to Rs 22.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 45.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales22.5645.87 -51 OPM %-32.499.61 -PBDT-5.483.52 PL PBT-6.452.70 PL NP-1.532.28 PL
