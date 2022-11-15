Anglo-French Drugs & Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.53 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 50.82% to Rs 22.56 crore

Net loss of Anglo-French Drugs & Industries reported to Rs 1.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 2.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 50.82% to Rs 22.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 45.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.22.5645.87-32.499.61-5.483.52-6.452.70-1.532.28

