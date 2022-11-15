JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 13.96 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Anglo-French Drugs & Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.53 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 50.82% to Rs 22.56 crore

Net loss of Anglo-French Drugs & Industries reported to Rs 1.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 2.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 50.82% to Rs 22.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 45.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales22.5645.87 -51 OPM %-32.499.61 -PBDT-5.483.52 PL PBT-6.452.70 PL NP-1.532.28 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 17:04 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU