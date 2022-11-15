Anik Industries consolidated net profit declines 95.11% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Anik Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Ramco Industries consolidated net profit declines 98.20% in the September 2022 quarter
Eveready Industries India consolidated net profit declines 52.55% in the September 2022 quarter
Supreme Industries consolidated net profit declines 64.14% in the September 2022 quarter
IFB Agro Industries consolidated net profit declines 23.91% in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales decline 57.75% to Rs 26.54 croreNet profit of Anik Industries declined 95.11% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 57.75% to Rs 26.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 62.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales26.5462.81 -58 OPM %4.33-0.45 -PBDT0.873.49 -75 PBT0.683.29 -79 NP0.153.07 -95
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU