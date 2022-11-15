Anik Industries consolidated net profit declines 95.11% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 57.75% to Rs 26.54 crore

Net profit of Anik Industries declined 95.11% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 57.75% to Rs 26.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 62.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.26.5462.814.33-0.450.873.490.683.290.153.07

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)