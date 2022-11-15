Anik Industries consolidated net profit declines 95.11% in the September 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 57.75% to Rs 26.54 crore

Net profit of Anik Industries declined 95.11% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 57.75% to Rs 26.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 62.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales26.5462.81 -58 OPM %4.33-0.45 -PBDT0.873.49 -75 PBT0.683.29 -79 NP0.153.07 -95

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 11:37 IST

