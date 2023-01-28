Anjani Finance consolidated net profit rises 757.14% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Board of Anjani Foods approves sub-division of equity shares
Anjani Finance reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.35 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Sagar Cements appoints K.V.Vishnu Raju as chairman
Anjani Portland Cement reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.57 crore in the June 2022 quarter
Anjani Portland Cement reports standalone net loss of Rs 10.66 crore in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 175.00% to Rs 0.66 croreNet profit of Anjani Finance rose 757.14% to Rs 3.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 175.00% to Rs 0.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.660.24 175 OPM %113.6487.50 -PBDT2.280.15 1420 PBT2.280.15 1420 NP3.000.35 757
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU