Anjani Finance consolidated net profit rises 757.14% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 175.00% to Rs 0.66 crore

Net profit of Anjani Finance rose 757.14% to Rs 3.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 175.00% to Rs 0.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.660.24 175 OPM %113.6487.50 -PBDT2.280.15 1420 PBT2.280.15 1420 NP3.000.35 757

First Published: Sat, January 28 2023. 07:37 IST

