Anjani Finance consolidated net profit rises 757.14% in the December 2022 quarter

Net profit of Anjani Finance rose 757.14% to Rs 3.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 175.00% to Rs 0.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.

