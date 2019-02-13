Anjani Finance standalone net profit rises 300.00% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 22.22% to Rs 0.22 croreNet profit of Anjani Finance rose 300.00% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 22.22% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.220.18 22 OPM %77.2772.22 -PBDT0.080.04 100 PBT0.080.04 100 NP0.080.02 300
