Anjani Foods reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 12.63% to Rs 6.51 croreNet Loss of Anjani Foods reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 12.63% to Rs 6.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 4700.00% to Rs 0.48 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 18.10% to Rs 27.54 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 23.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales6.515.78 13 27.5423.32 18 OPM %3.231.38 -4.582.49 - PBDT0.190.11 73 1.140.80 43 PBT0.02-0.11 LP 0.490.13 277 NP-0.06-0.08 25 0.480.01 4700
