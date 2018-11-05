JUST IN
Anjani Synthetics standalone net profit declines 27.33% in the September 2018 quarter

Sales rise 38.01% to Rs 83.14 crore

Net profit of Anjani Synthetics declined 27.33% to Rs 1.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 1.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 38.01% to Rs 83.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 60.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales83.1460.24 38 OPM %5.628.33 -PBDT2.912.79 4 PBT1.431.70 -16 NP1.091.50 -27

