Anjani Synthetics standalone net profit declines 27.33% in the September 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Anjani Synthetics standalone net profit rises 257.14% in the March 2018 quarter
Anjani Synthetics approves change in directorate and company secretary
Overseas Synthetics reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the June 2018 quarter
NCW seeks status of probe into murder of pregnant woman in Hyderabad
Overseas Synthetics reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.17 crore in the March 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 38.01% to Rs 83.14 croreNet profit of Anjani Synthetics declined 27.33% to Rs 1.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 1.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 38.01% to Rs 83.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 60.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales83.1460.24 38 OPM %5.628.33 -PBDT2.912.79 4 PBT1.431.70 -16 NP1.091.50 -27
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU