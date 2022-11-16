Ankit Metal & Power reports standalone net loss of Rs 11.53 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 27.84% to Rs 147.41 croreNet Loss of Ankit Metal & Power reported to Rs 11.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 11.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 27.84% to Rs 147.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 204.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales147.41204.28 -28 OPM %-1.960.42 -PBDT-2.89-0.85 -240 PBT-11.53-11.74 2 NP-11.53-11.74 2
