Ankit Metal & Power reports standalone net loss of Rs 11.53 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Net Loss of Ankit Metal & Power reported to Rs 11.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 11.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 27.84% to Rs 147.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 204.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.147.41204.28-1.960.42-2.89-0.85-11.53-11.74-11.53-11.74

