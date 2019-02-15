JUST IN
Ankit Metal & Power reports standalone net loss of Rs 28.49 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 344.22% to Rs 119.45 crore

Net Loss of Ankit Metal & Power reported to Rs 28.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 46.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 344.22% to Rs 119.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 26.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales119.4526.89 344 OPM %-8.70-56.68 -PBDT-16.68-35.85 53 PBT-28.49-46.28 38 NP-28.49-46.28 38

