Ankur Marketing standalone net profit rises 130.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of Ankur Marketing rose 130.00% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 157.14% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.

