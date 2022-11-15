JUST IN
Ankur Marketing standalone net profit rises 130.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 157.14% to Rs 0.18 crore

Net profit of Ankur Marketing rose 130.00% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 157.14% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.180.07 157 OPM %-150.00-542.86 -PBDT0.610.28 118 PBT0.520.22 136 NP0.460.20 130

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 17:55 IST

