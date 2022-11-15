Ankur Marketing standalone net profit rises 130.00% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Empire Industries standalone net profit rises 130.38% in the September 2022 quarter
Nuvoco Vistas Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 130.38 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Nanda & Nanda Advocates, Ashish Bhutani, Sumit Arora, Anshul Gupta and Ankur Arora conferred with Times 40 Under 40 Awards 2022
Mastiii Zone's Pan-India expansion taking an incredibly ambitious path in 2022
Trent reports consolidated net profit of Rs 130.51 crore in the June 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 157.14% to Rs 0.18 croreNet profit of Ankur Marketing rose 130.00% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 157.14% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.180.07 157 OPM %-150.00-542.86 -PBDT0.610.28 118 PBT0.520.22 136 NP0.460.20 130
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU