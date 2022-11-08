JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Lemon Tree Hotels signs new property in Thekkady, Kerala
Business Standard

Anmol India standalone net profit declines 38.24% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 5.57% to Rs 130.64 crore

Net profit of Anmol India declined 38.24% to Rs 1.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 5.57% to Rs 130.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 138.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales130.64138.35 -6 OPM %2.681.92 -PBDT2.834.22 -33 PBT2.634.18 -37 NP1.973.19 -38

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, November 08 2022. 07:56 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU