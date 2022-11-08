Anmol India standalone net profit declines 38.24% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 5.57% to Rs 130.64 croreNet profit of Anmol India declined 38.24% to Rs 1.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 5.57% to Rs 130.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 138.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales130.64138.35 -6 OPM %2.681.92 -PBDT2.834.22 -33 PBT2.634.18 -37 NP1.973.19 -38
