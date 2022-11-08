Anmol India standalone net profit declines 38.24% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 5.57% to Rs 130.64 crore

Net profit of Anmol India declined 38.24% to Rs 1.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 5.57% to Rs 130.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 138.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.130.64138.352.681.922.834.222.634.181.973.19

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)