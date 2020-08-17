JUST IN
Anna Infrastructures reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 84.85% to Rs 0.10 crore

Anna Infrastructures reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 84.85% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.100.66 -85 OPM %20.0037.88 -PBDT0.020.27 -93 PBT00.25 -100 NP00.18 -100

First Published: Mon, August 17 2020. 15:38 IST

