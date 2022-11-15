Ansal Buildwell consolidated net profit declines 97.67% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 88.04% to Rs 14.12 crore

Net profit of Ansal Buildwell declined 97.67% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 14.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 88.04% to Rs 14.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 118.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.14.12118.064.1814.490.9416.810.4115.620.3314.17

