Ansal Buildwell consolidated net profit declines 97.67% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 88.04% to Rs 14.12 crore

Net profit of Ansal Buildwell declined 97.67% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 14.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 88.04% to Rs 14.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 118.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales14.12118.06 -88 OPM %4.1814.49 -PBDT0.9416.81 -94 PBT0.4115.62 -97 NP0.3314.17 -98

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 08:18 IST

