Ansal Housing reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.63 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Ansal Housing & Construction Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
2019: a propitious year for the real estate market
Ansal Buildwell reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.86 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Ansal Buildwell reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.84 crore in the June 2018 quarter
Ansal Buildwell reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.38 crore in the September 2018 quarter
-
Sales decline 0.43% to Rs 46.49 croreNet Loss of Ansal Housing reported to Rs 5.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 7.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 0.43% to Rs 46.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 46.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales46.4946.69 0 OPM %21.2916.32 -PBDT-7.65-11.44 33 PBT-8.03-11.88 32 NP-5.63-7.81 28
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU