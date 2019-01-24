Anshuni Commercials standalone net profit rises 2500.00% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
CESC standalone net profit rises 2.25% in the June 2018 quarter
Rajesh Exports consolidated net profit rises 34.46% in the June 2018 quarter
Sundaram Finance Q1 net profit surges 26% to Rs 141 cr
Satin Creditcare Q1 net at Rs 27 cr
R T Exports reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.16 crore in the September 2018 quarter
-
Sales reported at Rs 3.25 croreNet profit of Anshuni Commercials rose 2500.00% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales reported to Rs 3.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2018. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales3.250 0 OPM %8.000 -PBDT0.260.02 1200 PBT0.260.02 1200 NP0.260.01 2500
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU