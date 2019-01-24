JUST IN
Anshuni Commercials standalone net profit rises 2500.00% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 3.25 crore

Net profit of Anshuni Commercials rose 2500.00% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales reported to Rs 3.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2018. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales3.250 0 OPM %8.000 -PBDT0.260.02 1200 PBT0.260.02 1200 NP0.260.01 2500

