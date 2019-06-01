Antariksh Industries standalone net profit declines 57.14% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 19.75% to Rs 11.40 croreNet profit of Antariksh Industries declined 57.14% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 19.75% to Rs 11.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 9.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 88.89% to Rs 0.17 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 190.22% to Rs 29.37 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 10.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales11.409.52 20 29.3710.12 190 OPM %0.350.84 -0.780.99 - PBDT0.040.08 -50 0.230.10 130 PBT0.040.08 -50 0.230.10 130 NP0.030.07 -57 0.170.09 89
